Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 345 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

