Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 763 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 216,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

NYSE MCO opened at $317.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.07. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.