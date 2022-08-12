Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

