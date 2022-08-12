Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,379,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

