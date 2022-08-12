Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

