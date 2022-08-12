Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.23 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

