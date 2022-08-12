Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
