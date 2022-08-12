Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 434 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

Insider Activity

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $501.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

