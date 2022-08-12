Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

