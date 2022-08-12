LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

