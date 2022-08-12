LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $66,696.50 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $66,696.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008589 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 133.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

