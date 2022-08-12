Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.98

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.74. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 127,899 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
