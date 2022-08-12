Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.98

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.74. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 127,899 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

