Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

