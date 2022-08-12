Lifesci Capital Comments on Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the technology company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

COGT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

