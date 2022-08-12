LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

