Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Linamar Trading Up 10.4 %

LIMAF stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

