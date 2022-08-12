Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

