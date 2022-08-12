Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
