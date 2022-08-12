Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.43. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,379.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lipocine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.