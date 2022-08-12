LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $697,655.18 and approximately $723.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16,135.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00065346 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

