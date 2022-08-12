Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.18 million.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.61. 5,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,642. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.