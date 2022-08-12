LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.