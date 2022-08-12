Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.