LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. Research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

