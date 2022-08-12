LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707. LIXIL has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $61.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.
LIXIL Company Profile
