LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707. LIXIL has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $61.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.