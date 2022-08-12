Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance
Lixte Biotechnology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 623,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,766. The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
About Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
