loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,773.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.