Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $455,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
