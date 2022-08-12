Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 48.6% in July

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

