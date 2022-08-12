London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

Trading Down 1.1 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,212 ($99.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £46.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8,471.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,625.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,519.82.

Cuts Dividend

Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

