Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,223 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.82. 10,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

