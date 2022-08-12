Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.22. 103,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

