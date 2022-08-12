Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 5,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

