Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. 63,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

