Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

LUCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

