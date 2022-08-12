Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 176,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,767. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

