Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Acquires 25,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 252,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,756. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.