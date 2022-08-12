LumiraDx (LMDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $126.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. On average, analysts expect LumiraDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 779,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,758. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

