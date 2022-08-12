Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$11.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. 64,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,014. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

About Lundin Gold

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

