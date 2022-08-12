Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

MFD opened at $9.83 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund ( NYSE:MFD Get Rating ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

