MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

MacroGenics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

