Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40). Approximately 23,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 197,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £47.01 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.53.

About Made Tech Group

(Get Rating)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.