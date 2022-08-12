Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. 128,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the period.

