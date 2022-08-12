Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 4,082 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CSM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,114 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

