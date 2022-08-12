Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,277. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.