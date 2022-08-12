Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. 151,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.