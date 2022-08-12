Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 8,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

