Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,646 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of F traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 925,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,473,360. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

