Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 4.66% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

