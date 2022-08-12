Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. 6,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

