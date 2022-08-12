Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 176,443 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,059. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.